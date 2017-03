Coming Home

Sarah Green | Contributor

She sinks further

Into the abyss.

No chance of return.

She floats

Further from reality.

Until she sees him.

She sees his face,

His smile,

The way he laughs.

She sees the way

He looks at her.

Like she is the only one

He will ever want.

She comes back

To reality,

Into his arms.

She is safe.

She is home.