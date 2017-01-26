Changes

Sarah Green| Contributor

The air is crisp

As he walks through the clearing.

It’s too late. No one can stop him. His strides show purpose.

He moves towards the group

Standing clustered around the fire.

A few faces turn

As he walks towards the smallest figure.

She stands slightly apart.

Obviously waiting for him.

He draws a breath.

This is it.

When she sees him,

Her amber eyes light up.

For a moment,

He falters.

Disarmed by her beauty.

But it’s too late to change his mind.

He takes a step forward,

Clears his throat,

And changes his life forever.