Brolesque

Sam Wall | News Editor

The Foxxie Follies, led by Sasparilla Foxx, have been working hard to create a loyal following in Prince George, holding events such as their Christmas Spectacular and Night of Intrigue. But the event this past Saturday was different. The burlesque troupe featured “Brolesque” in their “Chip n’ Tassles” performance, featuring mostly male dancers. “Mostly male,” as in many of the performers were our usual favorites from the Foxxie Follies dressed in drag, spiced up with other new performers – for some it was their first time!

The Artspace was buzzing, as several people were lined up hours before the show for the chance to get one of the last dozen tickets available to the sold out event. It’s safe to say that the Foxxie Follies are bringing new energy to Prince George, especially downtown.

The show was led by the troupe’s usual MC, Dicky Delight, who warmed up the audience with saucy jokes and reminded them to avoid taking photos and give the performers their best applause. The excitement of the audience was palpable, as they awaited the evening of fun and intrigue before them. Dicky then introduced the Foxxie Follies, who kicked off the evening with a group performance to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, slowly working out of their black slacks, dress shirts, and bright pink sports coats, down to golden thongs and nipple pasties.

Next, Jazzledazzle took the stage, dressed and dancing in a style reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin – complete with audience participation, of course. The dedication of the performers to their craft was obvious, as many of them practiced the art of mustache and sideburn makeup, often coated in glitter for a little extra flair under the lights. The MC then took the time to introduce the “sexy stage kitten,” Alley Cat, who donned a rainbow jumpsuit, a pink fluffy vest, and cat ears, while he cleared the stage of props between acts.

The evening continued to “drag on,” as Brandy Wine arrived on stage, rocking the “Dad bod” wearing a white robe and a mullet, while Earl Martini kept it classy in a suit. Ivan Vodka and Larry Borealis came out to “What is Love?” by Haddaway, complete with suits which bring to mind the late 90’s film, “A Night at the Roxbury.” In the style of Steve and Doug Butabi, they began the number with synchronized head bobs, pulling the entire sleeves off of their suits, stripping down, and seeming shocked by the breasts they found underneath.

Brandy Wine returned with Tom Cat to provide a performance to “Greased Lightning” from “Grease,” evoking the esthetic of the film, while embracing the masculine energy of the event in their mechanic’s uniforms. The last performer before the audience ran to the small bar during intermission was Hammer and Balls. He arrived on the stage to a medley of 80’s rock hits, while wearing his long hair down with a bandana wrapped around it, and other attire inspired by the era. As he began to strip down, a humorously fake hairy chest was revealed above nipple pasties. Next came a shocking moment as he pulled a huge fake penis out, complete with two balls on a string, which he waved around for the enjoyment of the audience to close out the first half of the show.

The evening continued to “drag on,” as Brandy Wine arrived on stage, rocking the “Dad bod” wearing a white robe and a mullet, while Earl Martini kept it classy in a suit. Ivan Vodka and Larry Borealis came out to “What is Love?” by Haddaway, complete with suits which bring to mind the late 90’s film, “A Night at the Roxbury.” In the style of Steve and Doug Butabi, they began the number with synchronized head bobs, pulling the entire sleeves off of their suits, stripping down, and seeming shocked by the breasts they found underneath. Brandy Wine returned with Tom Cat to provide a performance to “Greased Lightning” from “Grease,” evoking the esthetic of the film, while embracing the masculine energy of the event in their mechanic’s uniforms. The last performer before the audience ran to the small bar during intermission was Hammer and Balls. He arrived on the stage to a medley of 80’s rock hits, while wearing his long hair down with a bandana wrapped around it, and other attire inspired by the era. As he began to strip down, a humorously fake hairy chest was revealed above nipple pasties. Next came a shocking moment as he pulled a huge fake penis out, complete with two balls on a string, which he waved around for the enjoyment of the audience to close out the first half of the show.

The next performer, Alberto, hit the stage dressed as a firefighter. When he removed his top to reveal his built abs, and smooth movement to the music, the crowd lost it immediately. He proceeded to pull colourful party ribbons out of his pants to signify fire, before stripping down. To end the evening, Chicks with Dicks performed to “YMCA” by the Village People, each one dressed to match the apparel of the original music video. The performers put their arms up to imitate the letters in the song, getting the audience to join in as other members of the Foxxie Follies ran around and drummed up more energy. All of the performers met back at the stage to remind the audience of their names, and thank their Prince George producer, Shannon Williams. With the performance concluded, the audience was in high spirits as they left Artspace for the blustery January streets of downtown Prince George.

of his pants to signify fire, before stripping down. To end the evening, Chicks with Dicks performed to “YMCA” by the Village People, each one dressed to match the apparel of the original music video. The performers put their arms up to imitate the letters in the song, getting the audience to join in as other members of the Foxxie Follies ran around and drummed up more energy. All of the performers met back at the stage to remind the audience of their names, and thank their Prince George producer, Shannon Williams. With the performance concluded, the audience was in high spirits as they left Artspace for the blustery January streets of downtown Prince George.

This month they will be bringing you the love with their February Showcase, which will take place at the Eagles Hall in the Hart, on February 18th. As usual, tickets are available from Bolli Imports for $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Keep an eye out for future events, as well as their Itty Bitty Burlesque Festival on April 21st and 22nd.