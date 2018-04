She paces the room.

Where could he be?

She feels like an idiot.

It was such a small fight,

Not the worst

They’ve ever had.

But when he left,

She felt that it

Was different.

She checks her phone

Again.

He still hasn’t answered

Her numerous attempts

To contact him.

20 texts,

13 phone calls,

7 voice messages,

All ignored.

Where could he have gone?

She lays in bed

And looks at the empty pillow

Beside her.

Will he ever forgive her?