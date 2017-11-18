Photo by Alexandra Tuttosi

Alexandra Tuttosi | Team Member

Games, contests and music are three words to describe the Two Rivers Gallery’s “Banished to the Bayou” event. Each costume became more creative than the last. Ghouls, ghosts and goblins were only some of the creatures that haunted the gallery. Fortune tellers could also be found predicting the future of those brave enough to know. Upstairs, belly and burlesque dancers claimed the stage with their dance moves. Guests could also try their luck at various boxes for an unknown prize donated to the Gallery. Those who attended this event had a fun time and would gladly come back in future years.