Fears that clouded my mind,
Were no match for you
Your love combats my anxiety
Your love sets me free
I never thought there was a way out
Until you saved me
There is not a moment
Where how lucky I am
Faded from my mind,
I never thought,
My heart would be pulled
To another country
But,
I’m glad it has
Your voice sets a fire in my soul,
Your laughter melts my heart
Your words envelope my senses
As my soul
Hopes that we will never part
Your smile makes my worries fly
You never fail to bring a smile
Anxiety met its match,
The moment I met you.