Fears that clouded my mind,

Were no match for you

Your love combats my anxiety

Your love sets me free

I never thought there was a way out

Until you saved me

There is not a moment

Where how lucky I am

Faded from my mind,

I never thought,

My heart would be pulled

To another country

But,

I’m glad it has

Your voice sets a fire in my soul,

Your laughter melts my heart

Your words envelope my senses

As my soul

Hopes that we will never part

Your smile makes my worries fly

You never fail to bring a smile

Anxiety met its match,

The moment I met you.