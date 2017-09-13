Intro to Campus Groups: An Interview with UNBC Counselling Services

Question: Can you tell me why you are here on our campus?

I’m here to support students in their success at UNBC and journey through the struggles they face learning, adjusting, and encountering self and any concerns regarding mental health while obtaining their degree.

Q: When students visit you, what is it like in your own words?

It takes tremendous courage to seek help and to work on personal issues. Seeking resources shows great initiative and personal responsibility. Both are strengths important for general success in life. That is how I would see each person that walks through my doors.

Q: Could you summarise your experience of being a part of our campus?

I have been here a long time, and what I can say is that it is wonderful to see students participate, grow, and succeed on their career journey. It is so invaluable to meet student’s daily who courageously face their struggles and fears and are not afraid to ask me for help….that is my lived experience.

To summarise, it sounds like Counselling Services wants to be a part of your journey here on campus and is available for you Monday –Friday, 9-4 with extended hours offered based on demand. Counselling Services is located in Building 5 Rm 5-196. You can contact us at (250) 960 6369 or email us at wellness@unbc.ca. Follow us on Facebook at UNBC_Wellness for upcoming activities.