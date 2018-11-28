A Letter in Response to Issue 3’s Anonymous Contributor

In the October Issue of Over the Edge, a student wrote a piece regarding their experience with UNBC’s Counselling Services. We would like to thank this student for sharing their experience.

We are sorry that your time with Counselling Services negatively impacted you. We strive to create a space where clients feel heard and their wishes respected. We regret that you were not provided with the emotional support you were seeking. We want you to know that we will continue to reflect on and address what happened to prevent this from happening again. If you would like to participate in this process, we would welcome your input in whatever way feels comfortable for you (in person, email, phone call, or through a friend).

We would like to take this opportunity to clearly state that we wholeheartedly believe it is an individual’s choice to report an experience of sexual violence. Access to any UNBC services and supports should never be conditional on whether a report has been made.

Counselling Services values feedback and welcomes comments and concerns from all UNBC students. Students can speak with us directly, request a different counsellor, or meet with management. As we continue our learning and growth, we hope students will continue to give us feedback.

We will continue to listen.